Youngsters strive

KORUMBURRA Primary School had its annual athletics day last Tuesday.
With plenty of action on the track and field there was a great atmosphere regardless of the average weather.
House colours ruled and the smooth running of the day was a credit to the staff, parents and volunteers in particular as well as the Korumburra Secondary College students who worked throughout the day to ensure the success of the major event.
“We had a really smooth start to the day due to the staff and volunteers arriving early,” Korumburra Primary School principal Nathan Pirouet said.
“It was great to see so many parents helping out with the barbecue and so many parents, friends and grandparents here to support the children.
“It was also nice to see Korumburra Secondary College students assisting with the events.
“We’re very thankful for everyone who came along to support such a wonderful day.”
Red house won overall for the day and blue house won the participation shield.

The boys: from left, Korumburra Primary School boys Angus, Tate, Riley, Hamish and Ryan toughed it out in the rain last Tuesday at the school athletics day.

