Your help is needed

Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

SOUTH Gippsland Citizens Advice Bureau is on the lookout for new volunteers.
Now, 27 people volunteer at the Leongatha centre.
“We’re always looking for new volunteers to join our nice little family of people here,” volunteer Jan Byrne said.
“You don’t have to be from Leongatha to volunteer. You can be from anywhere in South Gippsland to volunteer. You learn things along the way.”
Volunteers are required to complete a six week community support work course one day per week through the Salvation Army.
The course will start on Wednesday, April 4 and finish on Wednesday, May 16.
The role requires helping the community as well as tourists navigate throughout South Gippsland, helping people send faxes and using the photocopier, and giving people the appropriate flyers.
You will be required to volunteer a minimum of three hours per week.
If you feel like this is something you might be interested in, call into the South Gippsland Citizens Advice Bureau at the Leongatha Memorial Complex, Michael Place between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday to obtain an application form.
Applications close on February 28.

Time and effort: Jan Byrne and Jenny Draper volunteer as often as they can at the South Gippsland Citizens Advice Bureau in Leongatha.

