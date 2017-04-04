Posted by brad

Youth celebrated in Leongatha

A FESTIVAL celebrating local opportunities for young people was held in Leongatha on Friday to coincide with National Youth Week.

Organised by SalvoCare Eastern and a team from Community College Gippsland, a number of stallholder were invited to Leongatha’s Salvation Army site to promote their organisations and the way they help young people succeed.

These organisations included Centrelink, Max Employment, Federation Training, South Gippsland Shire Council, the L2P program, Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience, and the Ruby CFA.

Entertainment such as live music and a petting zoo were also available. Leongatha Lions Club provided a free sausage sizzle.

Students from Community College Gippsland also had their own stall.

“We were promoting our own business Luxe,” Leongatha’s Rose Dittrich said.

“We make homemade body scrubs and we also put together an op shop. This was the first time we’d had the opportunity to sell our products and we hope to do it again at other local markets.”

Their business could be found on instagram at luxe_bodyandbath.

SalvoCare team leader Jasmine Crutchfield said helping to run the Youth Week festival was part of the students’ curriculum.

“They were asked what sort of event they would like to organise, and they decided on a youth event to show what young people can contribute and achieve in society, and how they are valued,” she said.

“This event targeted 15 to 18 year olds and they did an amazing job.”

Community College Gippsland student Corrine Garton hoped the festival would help people gain experience and knowledge about what is available for youth in locally.

“This event was good experience for us because it gave us a bit of experience working with other people, and we hope people have a chance to see what’s on off for them,” she said.

This event was supported and funded by State and Federal governments.