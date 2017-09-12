Youth seek better transport

YOUNG people are calling for improved transport and activities of interest in South Gippsland.

These were among the ideas raised at a youth strategy forum co-hosted by South Gippsland Shire Council and Mirboo North and District Community Foundation at the Baromi Centre in Mirboo North on Wednesday.

Facilitated by national network YLab, the forum was designed to ask people aged 12 and 25 to influence issues concerning them.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to co-host this event, as we are all about supporting and enabling local communities to come up with ways of addressing issues that are important to them,” foundation executive officer Ruth Rogan said.

“With 31 percent of Mirboo North’s population under 25, it is very important that this group have a voice.

“We are hoping that from this, young people might be inspired to apply for grants to put their ideas into action.”

The forum results will help shape council’s Youth Strategy, using principles of co-design to ensure the final strategy is relevant to young people and their experience in their own community.

The next forum will be in Leongatha on Thursday, September 21 at the Council Chambers from 4pm. All young people are encouraged to attend and design solutions to their local community challenges.