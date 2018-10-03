Posted by brad

Zali wows on court

KONGWAK’S Zali Anderson is a star on the netball court.

From humble beginnings in Wonthaggi’s Net Set Go program at just six years old, the 16 year old is now playing A Grade for Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club and recently won the premiership in Boroondara Express’ U19 team.

Along the way, Zali played the in the Wonthaggi and District Netball Association, began her time with Power in U13s, and has competed with Southern Fusion and Gippsland Storm.

She also played for the Victorian U12 team in the School Sports Australia Championship, winning nationals in Queensland in 2014.

Zali said this was one of her greatest achievements.

Her other achievements include winning the Gippsland Football Netball League best and fairest for the U15s, winning the U15 grand final with Power and receiving best on court, winning the recent premiership with Boroondara Express, receiving Rookie of the Year from Power’s A Grade, being named rising star for Wonthaggi, and winning Gippsland Storm’s best and fairest in season one last year.

“I enjoy playing netball. I love getting involved, achieving my goals and making new friendships,” Zali said.

Zali can most often be spotted playing in the midcourt. She plays wing defence for Boroondara Express and centre for Power.

Training can be a big commitment. She trains on Thursdays with Power and also trains in Melbourne, playing Wednesdays at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.

She became involved with Boroondara Express through Zone Academy.

The Zone Academy program aims to develop players to reach their full potential.

Zali is with the Eastern Zone Academy, and plays against other zones. This was her second year and her coaches encouraged her to play with Boroondara Express.

She also loves playing A Grade with Power.

“It has been really good experience and the girls have been really welcoming,” she said.

Zali said she intends to continue playing with both Boroondara Express and Power.

“I am happy to take any opportunities as long as I am still enjoying the game,” she said.

Zali thanked her Power A Grade coach Fiona Cengia for her support, along with her coaches in Melbourne, and her mum Janelle for helping her to reach her goals, and driving her to training and game.

For other girls aspiring to reach their netball potential, Zali said, “as long as you put the effort in, you will achieve what you set out to.”