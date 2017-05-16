$10,000 surprises top mum

IT WAS not the television crew that made Elizabeth Smith suspicious. It was the fact her family was walking with them.

Until she saw her family, Ms Smith thought the TV reporter was there to interview someone else.

The Leongatha resident won $10,000 in a national competition to mark Mother’s Day, run by television’s the Today Show.

She was working in her day job as a crossing supervisor at St Laurence’s Primary School, Leongatha, last Tuesday morning, May 9, when a Today show crew approached her, accompanied by her mother Aynsley Adams, daughters Ali and Andi, and sisters Cathy Adams and Lee Walter.

Presenter Natalia Cooper presented the $10,000 as part of the Mother’s Day Knock of Cash segment.

Ms Smith was one of just five mothers from 5000 entries to be a winner and her reaction was filmed live on national television.

“It just came out of left field. I was suddenly on national television and you go ‘What?’” she said.

“All mother’s days are pretty good but this is possibly the best present I’ve ever got.”

The experience was Ms Smith’s first time on television.

“It was my 15 minutes of fame. It was very daunting. Once I realised it was the Today Show and it was going everywhere, I thought ‘Oh, my goodness’. I thought I would not be that coherent but I was okay apparently.”

Ms Smith may treat herself to a holiday in Tasmania, a new computer, new shoes and new glasses.

She was nominated by her daughter Andi Smith of Heath Hill, near Lang Lang.

“She is just a lovely lady. Everyone who knows her can attest to that. She is selfless, she is generous with her time and just puts everyone else before her, so I thought it would be nice for her to win some cash and put herself first,” Andi said.

St Laurence’s students were just as excited for Ms Smith as she was. They know her well, given she has supervised the crossing there for 15 years.

Ms Smith also works as a carer for a local lady through Able Australia and is her mother’s primary carer.