80 years of surf life saving

WONTHAGGI Life Saving Club celebrated its 80th anniversary over the weekend.

To mark the occasion, current and past members of the club enjoyed a dinner at the club’s hall on Saturday night.

Around 150 people came together to relive the past though memorabilia, enjoy live music and swap stories about the club’s history.

“It was an excellent night. We all learned more about how our club was built and everyone had a great time,” club president Mark Scott said.

“Members from other clubs joined us, and we appreciated their support. It was a great way to round off a busy season.”

On Sunday, the Club Championships were held. Club members from U6s to Masters competed in activities such as relays, flags, run and wade, board relays, and swim relays to determine the group champions.

The championships bought the Nippers program to an end, and the Bronze camp began afterwards.

Following the championships, a presentation and a barbecue were held.

“The 80th helped draw back our old members who are interested in getting involved. Our push for new facilities has also helped,” Mr Scott said.

“Reports recently showed our facilities are borderline condemned, so there’s work to be done. In February we will start our barbecue shelter (a community project with volunteers, Bass Coast Shire Council and local businesses).”

Works are also planned to formalise the car park.