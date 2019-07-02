Posted by brad

A cool gift for Cameron

Leongatha Lions’ Lawrie Burge and Keryn Kay (secretary), Cameron Tuckett, Hartley Wells’ Stewart Bentley and Leongatha Lions president Mike Touzel.

FORMER Leongatha footballer Cameron Tuckett has one dream – to play the game again.

He was just 16 days shy of his 19th birthday when left a quadriplegic after a falling from a light pole.

The freak accident, which happened while he was skylarking late last year, has had an indelible effect on Cameron and his family.

Though wheel chair-bound at the moment, he believes his future is a yet unwritten. Inspired by meetings with Beau Vernon, Cameron can see a day coming when he’ll back on his feet and kicking goals.

“Things are still changing, it’s just been bloody slow,” Cameron said.

Cameron spends most of his days in intensive rehabilitation at Kew’s Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre, where he has been since December 10 last year.

He is currently receiving Botox injections to stop twitches in his legs and in September surgeons will perform a nerve transfer that they hope will give him increased movement in his arms.

Last week Cameron was back in town to be presented with a fridge by members of the Leongatha Lions Club and Hartley Wells.

Cameron’s father Steven said he was thankful for the efforts of the Lions and Hartley Wells for donating something that would help his son “tremendously”.

“Having a freezer on the bottom will make it easier for him to access frozen pre-prepared meals. It will offer him more independence,” he said.

“We greatly appreciate all the support from the Lions club. Their support has been fantastic.”

The fridge will travel with Cameron when he goes to live with his nurse mum, Anne-Marree Simonds, in Victoria’s Western District. And so his long journey continues.