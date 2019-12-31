A feast of food and fun
Friends Varli Blake, formerly of Leongatha and Lynne Roche, formerly of Stony Creek, both living in Melbourne headed to Phillip Island on Saturday and savoured the many delights of the Food Truck Carnival at The Shearing Shed.
There was a delicious selection of food including curries, burgers, Greek cuisine, fresh juices and some yummy food for the many locals and visitors who enjoyed the live music and children’s entertainment.
The carnival runs until January 1 so you still have time to head over and treat you and your family to a great night out.
