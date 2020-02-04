Posted by brad

A first for South Gippsland

FIRST CLASS: Chef Alejandro Saravia outside his restaurant in AC/DC Lane, Melbourne. He will be taking part in the degustation lunch at the Meeniyan Garlic Festival.

FOR the first time, the Meeniyan Garlic Festival will be hosting a special degustation lunch where the high quality of Gippsland produce will be matched with high quality, award-winning Gippsland wines.

As a celebration of all things Gippsland, three top chefs are combining their talents and their love of Gippsland produce to demonstrate just how good our local ingredients are.

Alejandro Saravia is Visit Victoria’s offical ambassador for Gippsland food and wine.

Owner chef of Pastuso, a Peruvian inspired restaurant in AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, Alejandro and partners are also opening Farmers Daughters in Collins Street later this year with the emphasis being on Gippsland produce and direct relationships with growers.

This is one of a number of restaurants he is opening in Australia and overseas, making him a much in demand figure in the culinary world.

Trevor Perkins, owner chef of Hogget Kitchen in Warragul, is the driving force behind that restaurant achieving a coveted Chef’s Hat in the latest Australian Good Food Guide awards.

With only one other restaurant in Gippsland having a Chef’s Hat (Sardine in Paynesville), Trevor is operating in rare air.

He has developed his restaurant through strong relationships with suppliers and getting his hands dirty in the production of food and wine from the ground up.

Antony Ellis is the executive chef at the Grove Gippsland in Krowera.

Returning to Gippsland after working in Melbourne restaurants for a number of years, Antony has a strong sense of where food comes from and the importance of getting the freshest possible ingredients – particularly when it comes to salad ingredients and vegetables.

His pride and joy at the Grove is the kitchen garden that, at one and a quarter acres, is about five times the size of the large house block of decades ago.

He is also an avid baker and will be baking the bread to go with the meal.

The chefs will each create an entree showcasing both their talents and Gippsland produce, with all three entrees being served at the same time so diners can sample from all three at once to their hearts’ content.

The main will then feature local lamb and beef that has been slow cooked over red gum and charcoal to produce beautiful smoky flavours and tender meat.

Naturally, accompanying salads featuring leaf and root vegetables will come from the Grove kitchen garden, ensuring vegetarians will also have something to look forward to during the main course.

If you’d like more information about what will be on the tables, the full degustation menu and list of award winning wines is up on the Garlic Feast website (www.meeniyangarlicfestival.com.au/garlic-feast/) where you can also make a booking.

The lunch will be at noon, Sunday, February 16.

Given the logistics involved, this lunch will be for a limited number of guests so, apart from visiting dignitaries, it will be first in first served.