Posted by brad

AFL umpire to inspire at Leongatha’s Australia Day service

FASCINATING STORY: AFL umpire Matt Stevic (centre) with other umpires. Hear him speak at Leongatha’s Australia Day service.

AFL umpire Matt Stevic will inspire as the guest speaker at Leongatha’s Australia Day celebration on January 26.

Matt, born and bred in Leongatha, will talk about his rise from boundary umpiring as a 12 year old to umpiring at the Australian Football League grand final.

“People will want to know how it feels when you have the whole MCG full and singing the national anthem, and how it feels to be umpiring out there,” event committee president Leonnie McCluskey said.

More than 20 people will become Australian citizens at a citizenship ceremony and the community will be invited to sing Advance Australia Fair.

The event will feature music by the South Gippsland Brass Band, and involved Leongatha Lions, Rotary, State Emergency Service, Country Fire Authority, Guides and Scouts.

“It’s just a day when we can appreciate all of it, what it means to be an Australian particularly when the whole country has been ravished by bushfires and how everyone has stuck together,” Ms McCluskey said.

The event will be held from 8.30am to 11am, with a breakfast provided by community groups afterwards.