Friday, January 17th, 2020 | Posted by

AFL umpire to inspire at Leongatha’s Australia Day service

FASCINATING STORY: AFL umpire Matt Stevic (centre) with other umpires. Hear him speak at Leongatha’s Australia Day service.

AFL umpire Matt Stevic will inspire as the guest speaker at Leongatha’s Australia Day celebration on January 26.

Matt, born and bred in Leongatha, will talk about his rise from boundary umpiring as a 12 year old to umpiring at the Australian Football League grand final.

“People will want to know how it feels when you have the whole MCG full and singing the national anthem, and how it feels to be umpiring out there,” event committee president Leonnie McCluskey said.

More than 20 people will become Australian citizens at a citizenship ceremony and the community will be invited to sing Advance Australia Fair.

The event will feature music by the South Gippsland Brass Band, and involved Leongatha Lions, Rotary, State Emergency Service, Country Fire Authority, Guides and Scouts.

“It’s just a day when we can appreciate all of it, what it means to be an Australian particularly when the whole country has been ravished by bushfires and how everyone has stuck together,” Ms McCluskey said.

The event will be held from 8.30am to 11am, with a breakfast provided by community groups afterwards.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=30723

Posted by on Jan 17 2020. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added