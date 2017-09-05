Alberton celebrate top season
ALBERTON’S footballers and netballers enjoyed a night off from the game with their vote count and presentation night on Saturday at Tarwin’s home ground.
Best and fairest awards were presented to the top players in the league, and the 2017 teams of the year were announced.
Special congratulations went to Toora Football Netball Club for taking home the Most Disciplined Club award. This award was accepted by co-club presidents Craig Jenkins and Trent Crawford.
