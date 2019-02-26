Antics of Dibley to fill Foster with laughs

Comedy central: Arie Bos as Owen, the earthy farmer, with Christine Skicko as the Vicar promise plenty of laughs in FAMDA’s production of The Vicar of Dibley. Photo: Laurie Martin.

THE Vicar arrives in Foster on Friday in a stage play crafted by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter from some of the best loved moments from the popular 1990s British television series, The Vicar of Dibley.

A wonderful evening of comedy is in store as the play takes its audience from the time when the weird and wonderful residents of a sleepy rural village are shocked to discover the bishop has landed them with the decidedly irreverent Reverend Geraldine Granger as their local vicar through to a seemingly unlikely fairy-tale wedding.

Bringing the show to life, Foster Arts Music and Drama Association has assembled a stellar cast drawn from Warragul to Welshpool and places in between, with a concentration of experienced actors from Foster and Leongatha, and multi-award winning actor, Christine Skicko, in the title role.

Michael Hogan, Adrian Darakai, Amanda Mahomed, Arie Bos, Barry Paterson, Chris Pappas, Jean Moore and Amy Tudor are outrageous as the oddball villagers.

FAMDA’s on stage version of the hilarious and heart warming BBC TV sitcom comes to life at the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre next Friday, March 1.

The season runs through to the opening of the Prom Coast Festival on Friday, March 15 with performances at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and matinees at 2pm both Sunday afternoons.

Enjoy this side splittingly funny production in the comfort of newly installed retractable tiered seating, guaranteed to provide everyone with a great view of the zany villagers’ uproarious activities.

Book your seats now for FAMDA’s hilarious production of The Vicar of Dibley.

More details and bookings are available via www.famda.org.au.

Main Street Revelations in Foster also provides a booking service for those unable to book online.