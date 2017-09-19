App helps children

BASS Coast Specialist School was presented with 15 new iPads recently.

The iPads were donated by Variety, and included a specialised app to help students communicate.

The app – called LAMP Words for Life – is designed for non verbal or limited spoken language students to express themselves and contribute in the classroom.

It is suitable for Preps, as well as the older students. Speech pathologist Zoe Lowe said she had seen a benefit in using the app.

“We’ve used other apps and paper based systems, but this app has everything and has allowed students to ask for things and make comments on their own. I have noticed a difference; children who can’t express themselves often feel frustrated and you start to see negative behaviour. This app helps them to express themselves through words so they don’t need to use these behaviours,” she said.

“Getting these iPads is great because we can work with children who don’t have their own device and there is one for each child.”

Students began working with this app last year, and enjoyed investigating its features and having the power to communicate their thoughts and feelings. It soon became apparent the school needed the extra technology to use the app to its full potential.

The school applied for a grant valued at $15,000, and found out about their success last month.

“At the moment, the iPads will be just for school. However, families are seeing results and have been keen to use this app at home, so we are working on a way for them to do so,” Ms Lowe said.