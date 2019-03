Posted by brad

Art appeals

THE Inverloch Art Show raised funds for Bass Coast Health, at the Inverloch Community Hub over the weekend.



Veteran artist: Ellen Palmer Hubble’s attractive watercolour painting, Cowgirl, sold promptly on the opening night of the Inverloch Art Show hosted at the Inverloch Community Hub last Friday. Mrs Palmer Hubble said she learnt oil painting techniques from her father when she was just 10 years old, and has been painting and drawing for around 50 years. The retired art teacher had three works displayed at the exhibition which ran over the long weekend.

Enthusiastic spectators: Petra Shandley from Wonthaggi visited the Inverloch Art Show to admire some of the works on exhibition on Saturday. When asked what her favourite piece was, Mrs Shandley didn’t hesitate to point out the oil on board work, Gibber Stone (pictured), by Chris Krzyzavowski. The exhibition displayed a diverse range of remarkable works, including paintings, drawings, photography and installations.