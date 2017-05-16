Arty Gras showcases Mirboo North

Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 | Posted by

THE Mirboo North Arty Gras was held over the weekend and started on Friday evening with the opening of the art show in the old Shire Hall.

Saturday morning’s street parade was as popular as ever, with plenty of locals dressing up in fantastic outfits to celebrate this year’s theme of ‘Life is art, art is life’.

Locals and visitors lined the side of the street as the parade participants marched by, led by the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band, accompanied by the City of Greater Dandenong Band.

The art show continued throughout the weekend and many people enjoyed browsing the popular market in Baromi Park on the Saturday.

Colourful kids: from left, Mirboo North Primary School students Olivia McGrath, Phoebe Reville-Gent, Emma West, Lilly Smith and Ellison Bickerton were ready to take part in the Mirboo North Arty Gras street parade on Saturday morning.

