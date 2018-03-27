Auction backs Renee’s cancer ride

RENEE McLennan has beaten cancer and is now continuing to support others through their journey.

After conquering breast cancer, she is supporting the cancer fundraiser, the 2018 Signature Tour De Cure.

An auction organised by the Leongatha woman raised $16,500 at Inverloch’s Esplanade Hotel on Saturday night.

Eighty people attended the event and bid for 43 auction lots, including a number of silent auction items, sold by auctioneer Glenn Wright.

Among the major items sold were concrete from Donmix, the services of concreter Matt Linke, mountain bikes from Cross Over Cycles at Wonthaggi, 2018 football jumpers signed by Essendon and St Kilda footballers, stays at holiday houses at Phillip Island, Meeniyan Golf Club membership, a dinner and tour of Parliament House with Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath, a bulka bag of calf pallets from Southern Stockfeeds, a car service at Edney’s Leongatha, a barbecue from Mitre 10, loads of firewood, and restaurant, massage and hairdressers vouchers.

Russell Hemming provided entertainment.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along on the night and local businesses for their amazing support and generosity with donations,” Ms McLennan said.

“A special thank you to Neil and Jo Cope for their help in organising the event.”

Ms McLennan is taking part in the 2018 Signature Tour De Cure, a 1059km ride from Mackay to Cairns in Queensland, from April 27 to May 5.

To participate in the ride, cyclists must raise a minimum of $12,000 before the epic ride.