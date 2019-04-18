Posted by brad

Author kicks a goal with gripping read

Local flavour: Gippsland Power coach Rhett McLennan poses as Mick Stewart, the hero in Matt Dunn’s Red Time.

A FOOTBALL story with a twist will be launched by a Leongatha author in May.

Feather Knight Books is ready to release Matt Dunn’s Red Time.

He described the novel as a “country footballer’s quest to avenge his mother’s murder, find a missing woman and help an unsuccessful club finally find the road to premiership glory”.

“I was inspired to write Red Time after witnessing the Western Bulldogs’ 2016 premiership. That ‘why not us?’ attitude persists throughout. Although there are lighter moments, family violence, murder and the treatment of women are all explored in the story,” he said.

“Red Time is those final moments in the game when everything is on the line – and in the case of our battle-weary hero, Mick Stewart, the stakes are definitely very high.

“Mick’s racing the clock, with life, love and the fortunes of a country football club all on the line. One misstep will spell disaster, as the forces of evil try to bring him down.”

Mr Dunn, a country newspaper journalist, said the “thoroughly evil” character of Senator Brian Rankin was not based on anyone he knew.

“Brian’s an interesting character, but certainly not based on anyone I’ve ever met. Rather, he’s symbolic of what I see as a rotten political system here in Australia,” he said.

Red Time has very much been a Gippsland product, Mr Dunn said, with a whole “football club” helping to see the book to the shelves.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had the help of a whole crew of talented Gippslanders. Fish Creek artist Kerry Spokes produced the marvellous image on the front cover, while Gippsland Power coach Rhett McLennan was kind enough to pose as Mick,” Mr Dunn said.

“Rhett has also appeared in promotional videos for the book, which were produced by Mirboo North girls’ football coach and filmmaker Glenn Brooks. Leongatha-based football writer Dan Eddy interviews me in one of the videos.

“And, of course, I have had the constant support of the brilliant Feather Knight Books – another proud Gippsland entity.” The Gippsland-based publisher was excited by what it saw in Mr Dunn’s work.

“The commissioning editor and I realised Matt Dunn’s unique writing talents within the first few chapters of his manuscript. Once we read the entire story, we didn’t hesitate in sending him a publishing contract. It was a ‘Dunn’ deal,” editor Caroline Mullarkey said.

“Red Time has a special kind of energy that draws you in. What appeals to me the most is the way Matt Dunn cleverly channels the narrative to evoke the reader’s emotions.

“His story is intensely engaging and masterfully written. It’s entertaining right to the very end – a story that stays with you long after you’ve read the final page.”

The launch of Red Time will be held at Korumburra’s Burra Brewery on Saturday, May 11, from 5pm. People are encouraged to wear their football colours.

Leongatha author Matt Dunn has penned an engaging read in Red Time.