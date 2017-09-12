Backyard farmer’s guide to strong chicken eggs

ACCORDING to the age-old tale, chickens have been laying eggs since the dawn of time, if not before however, producing an object as big as your own head every day, is a feat that should not be understated.

As the backyard farmer knows well, it’s easy to make a scramble of the process, with soft or fractured egg shells a sure sign that your birds are lacking a nutritious diet.

The process of producing a chicken egg is formulaic. First, the hen produces the yoke and the white, drawing from the proteins and vitamins consumed in the morning.

In the afternoon, the layer turns to a calcium rich diet, consuming the ingredients needed to produce a strong shell.

Whilst it’s less obvious from looking at a chicken’s egg if the bird lacks specific proteins and vitamins, the implications of a diet low in calcium are obvious.

When an egg is laid by a chicken lacking in calcium, the shell is either soft or fractured.

“A hen needs 2.2 grams of calcium to produce each egg and the right balance of phosphorus,” poultry nutritionist Grant Richards said.

“Anything less and the shell comes out under formed.”

Unfortunately for the chickens and your breakfast plate, many backyard diets make sourcing enough calcium difficult.

A diet of hap hazard food scraps common to the backyard farm, have little consideration for what the hen needs to keep its production line chugging.

“Chickens naturally seek out calcium in the afternoon to aid in egg shell production,” Mr Richards said.

“Most scrap based diets fall short of satisfying a bird’s intense nutritional needs”.

