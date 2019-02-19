Posted by brad

Bath MP remembers Delburn fires

THE unprecedented horror, courage, endurance, hope and healing of the tragic Delburn fires 10 years ago have been remembered by Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath in her parliamentary commemoration speech on the 10th anniversary of the fires.

Looking back: from left, Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath and Mirboo North’s David Tree reflect on the Delburn Fires 10 years on.

Ms Bath, a teacher at Mirboo North Secondary College at the time, recalled the incredible community spirit and unity that melded residents into action.

“It was Friday, February 6 and in the auditorium we looked east to Darlimurla and Boolarra. We saw big plumes of billowing smoke and experienced leaf litter and embers falling on the school,” she said.

The Delburn fires destroyed 44 homes with many other properties suffering significant infrastructure loss.

“Prior to this horrendous event, students were preparing for the school year ahead, post fire; some were attending classes in borrowed uniforms,” she said.

“The 10 year anniversary has been an opportunity to reflect on what everyone experienced. Some of these memories were sad and difficult, but in amongst them were memories of hope, strength and determination.

“However, through all the adversity there was a feeling of overwhelming community spirit. People came together and collectively wrapped their arms around each other; family, friends, neighbours and strangers, to acknowledge the loss and commence the healing process.”

Ms Bath recently met with Mirboo North’s Mr David Tree who with other CFA volunteers worked relentlessly to protect the community from the threatening inferno. Together they spoke of the collective community response and impact 10 years on.

“Everyone from CFA, SES, Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, local charities and volunteers did such an amazing job to protect life and property,” Ms Bath said.

“While people were forced to flee for their safety, our first responders bravely ran towards the emergency. They demonstrated a level of bravery and compassion that is simply beyond words.”

Ms Bath said the Delburn fire anniversary is well summed up by the words of David Tree whom she quoted in parliamentary speech.

“This event changed all our lives in one way or another. Nevertheless, it is how we respond as a caring community that makes all the difference. We must continue to love, care and support each other. Healing is an ongoing process. We must be mindful of the needs of others and open to providing selfless service, and do so without being asked, to protect that which matters to us most, be it human or otherwise.”