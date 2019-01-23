Posted by brad

Bay Beach hosts massive festival



Musical touch: Scott Hogan and Corey Black are with Maureen Alford, Leigh Owens and Tanjil Richards from Mauz and Olly of Wonthaggi entertained the crowd for an hour with live music.



THE Cape Family Festival was bigger than ever this year with around 2500 people heading down to Bay Beach in Cape Paterson on Saturday.

The market stalls were at capacity with 50 stallholders taking part in the event, as well as live entertainment.

Children had plenty of fun at the festival with the inclusion of a jumping castle and a bungee run.

Out on the beach, Life Saving Victoria conducted a beach safety program, and there were diving and snorkelling opportunities.

All fund raised on the day will go towards the maintenance of the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club facilities.

“There’s still a long way to go, but this festival helps us to keep our buildings alive,” club president Mark Scott said.

“We’ve been running this festival for 10 years and this year’s was the biggest we’ve seen, so it’s great to see it growing. When we have the opportunity to upgrade our car park, it will be even better.”

Mr Scott thanked the club’s volunteers, friends and family members for stepping up and lending a hand on the day.

He said the festival was a fantastic opportunity to showcase what Cape Paterson and the local people have to offer.

“It’s a chance to showcase our local talent. We have live entertainment from Leigh (Owens) and Maureen (Alford), who support us every year. We get our food vendors out here and we get people who run stalls to showcase their art or custom made works. It’s an opportunity to see the Cape Paterson and Bay Beach, and everything is has to offer, learn a bit about water safety and enjoy a great day out,” he said.





