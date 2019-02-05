Beach Volleyball stars in Inverloch

Yellow Division: from left, Bits and Bobs’ Riley Olden, Michael Blogg, Aaron Holwerda, Michael Axford and Andrea Axford were too experienced for Loose Change Abe Penny, Chris Axford, Rye Penny and Jay Penny in the grand final.

TEAMS from Albury, Maffra, Gisborne, Dandenong, Melbourne’s East, Tarwin, Korumburra and Leongatha hit off against each other at the Inverloch Beach Volleyball Tournament, held Sunday, January 27.

The magnificent Inverloch foreshore was a stunning setting for the 26th annual tournament, hosted by South Gippsland Volleyball Club.

Thirteen teams entered in three divisions.

Some participants played volleyball for the first time while others are seasoned competitors playing in Volleyball Victoria’s State League as well as Australian Junior Volleyball Championships.

Eastside Hawks, led by captain Jimmy Carlyle and Beach Boys, led by Paul Edwards were strong contenders throughout the day, having won all games until they met each other in the Blue Division Grand Final.

In the best of three sets grand final, Eastside Hawks defeated Beach Boys 25:22, 25:17.

Congratulations to Jimmy Carlyle, Lachlan Newel, Will Crawford, Adam Robinson.

The Yellow Division quickly became a family rivalry as Bits and Bobs captain Andrea Axford faced off against her brother and Loose Change captain Chris Axford in the grand final.

The beach experience of Bits and Bobs was a challenge for the much younger opponents Loose Change.

While their contest earlier in the day was very close, the grand final was convincingly won by Bits and Bobs, 25:16. Congratulations to Andrea Axford, Michael Axford, Michael Blogg, Riley Olden and Aaron Holwerda.

The Orange Division was a tight contest all day.

Most of the junior players were experienced on indoor courts so they were tested by the sun, wind and sand of the beach. Teams that learned how to modify their game to meet nature’s challenges were bound to succeed in the latter half of the tournament.

Ultimately, it was the Maffra Boys (Ben, Bayden, Jimmy and Sam) who came away with the grand final win.

The South Gippsland Volleyball Club thanked its generous sponsors.

The South Gippsland Volleyball Club welcomes new players.

A full program is offered from Spikezone (from eight years), Juniors, weekly social competition and the Volleyball Victoria State League.

The club competes in men’s, women’s and junior tournaments.

Several junior players represented Victoria at Nationals last year while others challenge themselves in Masters Games.

The club trains and plays on Thursday evenings at Splash.

Contact Tom Saario 0408 595 681 or email southgippslandvolleyball@outlook.com for information.