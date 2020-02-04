Posted by brad

Beef Week field days attract cattle buyers

(L-R) Ann and David Meikle enjoyed hosting yet another Beef Week, welcoming regular and new guests to their stud with open arms.

SOUTH Gippsland’s beef studs were at their best despite the wet weather on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Beef Week open day.

Hundreds of farmers and breeders alike travelled around the region to assess some of the unique cattle being bred at studs.

Bill and Minnie Kees’ Warringa Herefords, Wayne and Alison Sanders’ Laverna Park Limousin, Scott Anderson’s South Kolora Herefords, Craig and Carol Timothy’s Milky Way Speckle Park, Arjaym Hereford Bulls, and David and Ann Meikle’s Tarwin Poll Herefords were some of the studs on display.

“People can walk through and see what we’ve got, look at our sale bulls or other bull and steer calves and have a discussion about what we’re doing in our breeding program,” David Meikle, whose family is celebrating 70 years at their stud, said.

“It’s good to be able to show off our cattle but we also use it to hear from people about what they want to get back out of our cattle.”

While conditions were stormy for most of Saturday, David and Ann had around 30 people pass through their stud, having a look at all of their cattle, adding well to their 70th anniversary celebrations.

“We’ve been on this farm for more than 90 years. It’s nice to be a part of that history,” David said.

“It’s reassuring to keep pleasing people each year. We often see people who have been buying our cattle for years.”

Another stud which saw success on Saturday was Craig and Carol Timothy’s Speckle Park stud in Korumburra, with its unique Speckle herd impressing during their first Beef Week event.

“We had a lot of interest all day. Breeders of other breeds are interested to see what Speckles look like and what they can provide,” Craig said.

“The good thing for us too is that some dairy farmers have been looking for a speckled bull to put over their dairy herd. Speckles are well-known for getting on their feet quickly which is handy for dairies.

“Farmers and breeders are now recognising the reputation speckle parks have,” Craig said.

Craig and Carol Timothy’s Speckle Park stud in Korumburra is home to some unique speckled cattle.