Big crowd for Inverloch parkrun



Parkrun participants enjoyed the ‘jump zone’, striking a pose as they ran through that section of the course.

MORE than one hundred people ran, jogged and walked the Inverloch parkrun course last week, with a fond farewell to winter on a glorious morning.

There were 16 first-timers and 10 champions who recorded new personal bests.

On arrival at ‘The Stump,’ the crowd was dotted with orange vests, as the juniors took over.

Congratulations to all the juniors who stepped up to volunteer last week.

It can be nerve-inducing for adults to speak in public or time-keep, hand out tokens or scan barcodes, so we recognise the huge effort the kids made to be part of the volunteer team.

Paige Barry and Chloe Harris were Run Directors for the day and did a great job of briefing the crowd and letting them know the rules.

Each participant enjoyed their time on the course and the ‘jump zone’ was a hit again, with some awesome leaps from everyone.

Heidi McGrath visited us from Wagga Wagga, also dragging her friend Kathryn Christieson along for the fun.

Thanks for coming girls, great to meet you and we hope you enjoyed your post-run coffee at Paul the Pieman with the other parkrunners.

Anne McDonald ran well, and was chuffed to knock a minute off her time.

Good job, Anne, all the hard work and extra running during the week is paying off.

It’s great to see new people each week and new personal bests for those who take part.

Since the Inverloch parkrun started in 2014, over 4,000 participants have competed and there have been 4,132 new personal bests.