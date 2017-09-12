Book characters fill school yard
LEONGATHA Primary School celebrated Literacy and Numeracy Week with a read aloud session on Wednesday, where parents, grandparents and friends came to their children’s classroom and listened to them read.
On Friday, staff and students dressed up as a book characters and had a lot of fun at assembly parading their costumes, to mark Book Week.
Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=22559
Posted by Tayla Kershaw on Sep 12 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry