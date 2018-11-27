Boxing bonanza in Leongatha

LEONGATHA is set to host a huge boxing event in the town with fighters coming from Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia to compete.

The boxing event, called the Corner Inlet Cup, is being presented by the Corner Inlet Boxing Club and takes place on Sunday, December 9 at Leongatha Memorial Hall from 12noon.

“This should bring many people into town that have never been to Leongatha before,” said club treasurer Kristian Gray.

“We are expecting about 200 people to be in attendance which will include local Gippsland people.”

Corner Inlet Boxing Club (CIBC) which is hosting the event is a small not for profit boxing gym located in Holt Street Leongatha just at the start of the rail trail.

This is a major fundraiser for the club and will greatly assist the group in running the gym for the benefit of the local community and to pay for costs involved in presenting the event.

There will be over 20 fights on the day and the club is looking at each one of those fights having a sponsor.

“We are asking for $100 per fight sponsorship and the funds would go towards costs of the event being venue hire, security, doctor, referees and judges plus accommodation.

Please call Kristian if you can assist on 0439 825 168, this would be greatly appreciated by club.

“Hopefully we can make this a success and would look to run several more each year which I see as a great benefit to the township,” Mr Gray said.