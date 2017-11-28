Breakers think big for 2018

THE Bass Coast Breakers women’s football team is excited to announce the reappointment of Steve Kenny as coach in 2018.

As the teams inaugural coach, Steve has done a fantastic job establishing the new team and building a supportive culture which saw the group reach the grand final in their very first year.

Steve’s efforts did not go unnoticed and he was recognised for his outstanding coaching by winning the Gippsland Coaches Association Female team coach of the year.

“We are very happy Steve has agreed to coach again. He did an excellent job building the team both on and off the field. From having only a handful of women training in February to a full side in the grand final team was exceptional,” team coordinator Ella Angarane said.

“With such a diverse group of women he has created a positive spirit around the team, where new players are welcome no matter what their skills or experience.”

The Breakers are aiming bigger and better in 2018 hoping to field two teams (Development League and Division 2).

As the only team in the area the aim is to provide a pathway for women and girls to have the opportunity to develop their football locally.

Two women’s teams will provide an opportunity for new players to give football a go in development league and for women who have played previously to be a bit more serious and competitive in a higher division.

With all levels catered for, the team is looking for players of all ages, skills and abilities to come on board.

“With the current playing group ranging in age from 17 – 40, we have a wonderful collection of individuals with varying skill levels who look forward to welcoming new teammates to the team. We recently receive a grant recently from VicHealth towards more jumpers, and with our 3 major sponsors The Wonthaggi Club, Bendigo Bank Community Bank San Remo and Inverloch Marine continuing their support we will again be offering low cost memberships so all women can access football,” Ella said.

In line with the team’s expansion plans it is also looking for support staff including another coach and sports trainers. Having developed a welcoming, inclusive environment it is looking for a coach who shares the same values and focuses on self-improvement and fun.

If you’re a coach looking for a challenge or would like to get in to coaching, the Breakers would love to speak to you about coming on board and are open to both female or male candidates who share the same team values.

With the growth in the women’s game and rapid improvement of players it is a great opportunity to become involved in a new and exciting team.

To receive a copy of the coaching position description or to find out about preseason training, please contact Ella Angarane on 0438 722 639 or e.angarane@live.com.