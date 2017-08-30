Breakers win finals ticket

THE Bass Coast Breakers won its way through to the South Eastern Women’s Football Development League grand final after a hard fought win against Warragul.

With the top two teams meeting for the first time, the game started physical with both teams trying to stamp their authority early on.

Against the wind, the Breakers broke through for the first goal of the game and kept Warragul to just one goal for the quarter.

The Breakers responded to coach Steve Kenny’s call for a bigger effort in the second quarter.

With Mollie Bloch providing first use in the ruck and marking well around the ground, and Ella Angarane and Sophie Bolding winning plenty of contested ball through the middle, the Breakers were able to take control of the game, scoring four goals to one for the quarter.

Trying to the look after their lead against the wind in the third, the Breakers kept Warragul to one goal but it was still game on at three quarter time with Breakers leading 5.3-33 to 3.4-22.

In the last quarter the defence end stood up under pressure with Gemma Tschiderer keeping the league’s leading goal kicker to one goal for the match.

Tayla Stahl-Smith’s burst of speed and awareness of goal proved a challenge for Warragul and she finished with five for the match.

Three goals in the last secured the win for the Breakers and their chance to play in a grand final in their first season.

Final score was Breakers 8.5-53 defeated Warragul 4.4-28.

Goal kickers: T. Stahl-Smith 5, S. Bolding, E. Volard, E. Cargill

Best players: M. Bloch, T. Stahl-Smith, S. Bolding, E. Angarane, H. Mills, G. Tschiderer

The Breakers will face Tyabb in the grand final on Sunday, September 10, at 9.30am at Casey Fields.