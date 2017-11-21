Brigade unveils memorial rock

A MEMORIAL rock honouring all past members of the Leongatha South CFA was unveiled in front of 50 current members on Saturday night.

Long serving members Edwin Millett and Paul Norton shared the honour of cutting the ribbon to unveil the plaque and memorial rock.

Captain of the Leongatha South brigade Hilco Zuidema welcomed all to the unveiling and thanked operations manager for CFA District 9, Simon Bloink, for his attendance before running through some of the brigade’s history.

The first meeting to form the brigade was held on July 23, 1956. The station was built in 1982 by the members of the brigade and was opened by Les Lupton in July 1983. In 2010 a meeting room was added on. Previously members used the former Leongatha South school for meetings.

Just six captains have served the brigade in its 61 year history: Harold Vagg, Steve McAlpine, Don Landry, Gordon Vagg, Garry Williams and Hilco Zuidema.

Captain Zuidema thanked Stuart Landry for making and installing the plaque, managers at Holcim Quarry Ross Newton and Reece Morehu for the donation of the rock, and Brent Sinclair Catering for the wonderful job they did on Saturday night.