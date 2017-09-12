Brown champions beef

FOR the second year in a row, a South Gippslander has been named as the state finalist for the Cattle Council of Australia’s rising beef industry champion program.

This year Wattle Bank’s Aaron Brown is the Victorian finalist.

In 2016, the Victorian finalist was Cape Paterson Angus stud farm manager Rob Ewing.

Now in its seventh year, the Cattle Council of Australia’s (CCA) rising champion program is about helping the next generation of beef industry leaders to step up.

As a finalist, Mr Brown attended a three day program in Canberra on Monday and today (Tuesday), which enabled him to network with the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, learn effective communication techniques, develop his leadership skills and participate in CCA committee meetings.

Mr Brown said he was both surprised and pleased to be named as a finalist in the awards.

“I have grown up on this farm (in Wattle Bank), where we run a mixed enterprise of both beef cattle and sheep,” he said.

“The fact I am running a business that involves cattle and have been involved in Southern Australia Meat Research Council (SAMRC) and other industry programs probably helped to get me across the line.

“Being involved in SAMRC has been a great experience for me. It is essentially about trying to get the private sector more involved in the research that is happening in Gippsland and Tasmania.”

In May, Mr Brown was sponsored to attend a company directors course in Canberra, which was another reason he applied to the rising champion program.

“The CCA program is a good follow on from the company directors course, which was one of the best things I have even done,” he said.

The winner of the rising champion is given an opportunity to “sell” the beef industry, which Mr Brown is keen to do.

“There is a lot of scope in the future for jobs in agriculture. Primary industries will need a lot of highly skilled people in the future,” he said.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the opportunities within the industry and that is what this program is about, promoting those opportunities to the farmers of the future.”

Mr Brown said there was still growth in the industry, but the reality is leaving school to buy a farm is becoming “pretty hard”.

“There are other avenues to become involved in agriculture, but the challenges and opportunities are different now to what they were 20, 30 or 40 years ago,” he said.

“The industry is definitely changing.”

The 2017 winner will be announced at a gala dinner on November 20 in Alice Springs, in conjunction with Red Meat 2017 and the Meat and Livestock Australia AGM.