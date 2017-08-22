Build your business

IF you are a business owner thinking about seeking new opportunities, looking to make changes to keep up with changing market pressures or to meet customer expectations, then this workshop will assist you on how to take the next step.

Next month’s Building Your Business workshop aims to provide business owners with the tools, skills and support necessary to make change or expand their business.

Hosted by South Gippsland Shire Council and presented by the Small Business Mentoring Service, the workshop will assess each participant’s current business operation and offer advice to help plan for the future.

“Many business owners want to expand or diversify their business but have difficulty finding the time to plan for these changes. Sometimes they are just too busy in their business to work on their business,” council’s economic development and tourism manager Renae Littlejohn said.

Workshop attendees will look at what they want to achieve in their business and then set a plan to achieve it. In the process they will identify key and potential customers and how to attract them.

Each participant will also receive an individual mentoring session to get personalised advice and professional support.

The workshop is targeted at small business owners and will be held on Tuesday, September 12 in Council Chambers, Meeting Room One, Michael Place, Leongatha from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The cost is $25 per person (includes light supper). Book early as numbers are limited to 20 participants. To register please go to: www.sbms.org.au/events/view/1187