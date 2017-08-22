Burra businesses come together

THE past 12 months have been busy and rewarding for the Korumburra Business Association (KBA).

The KBA annual general meeting was held on Wednesday evening at the Korumburra Community Meeting Room.

It is exciting times for Korumburra with the announcement Michael’s Supa IGA is investing $8 million in a new supermarket development in Commercial Street.

This, along with Korumburra Revitalisation Project which includes a community hub, the streetscape development plan and the development of the railway land, is a priority of South Gippsland Shire Council.

“The restoration of the railway station building makes for an extremely bright future here in Korumburra,” KBA president Noelene Cosson.

It has taken more than 12 months but Korumburra is in the final stages of officially becoming an RV (recreational vehicle) friendly town.

“This is a way of encouraging self contained caravans and motor homes to stop over in Korumburra by offering the showgrounds as a low cost place to stay for up to 48 hours,” Mrs Cosson said.

Along with this accreditation, Korumburra receives an article in the Campervan and Motor Home of Australia magazine.

After being reclaimed the Karmai worm is now safely in the hands of the KBA. The iconic worm is currently on display in an empty shop in Korumburra along with memorabilia.

A bank account was also set up by the KBA to accept donations to go towards restoration of some kind in the future.

The KBA successfully fought council on the closure of the Korumburra Visitor Information Centre that would have closed on July 31 but the closure has been deferred until a transitional arrangement and a digital strategy can be developed.

The KBA also responded to council’s draft budget, urging the Korumburra streetscape project to be brought forward in the budget.

While the KBA failed to receive a grant from council towards a Christmas tree and decorations the group is looking at decorating the street this Christmas.

Members of the KBA have been displaying information about attractions and promoting Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in empty shop windows in Korumburra.

“We have been very busy with social media, promoting Korumburra and our members businesses at any opportunity with excellent photos and information,” Mrs Cosson said.

“We have had tremendous support from the businesses of Korumburra with members continuing to grow from 52 in the previous year to 67 last year and we have exceeded that already for the current financial year.”

Committee positions remained the same, with three new committee members joining, including Adrian and Kelly Hughes and Kate Murphy.