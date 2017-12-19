Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Business calls for fair go

SEAN and Angela Taylor run Promhills Cabins at Yanakie. They factor in the cost of South Gippsland Shire Council’s licensing fees and rates as business expenses, but are concerned with what they see as inequality with unregistered and unregulated accommodation properties.
“At the moment, anyone can list their home or offer their property to holidaymakers without any regulations or permits being imposed because it is up to the owner to voluntarily register,” Mrs Taylor said.
“A lot of these properties appear on websites like Airbnb and Stayz or via real estate agents, and are performing the exact same function as we are: offering tourists short term holiday accommodation and cleaning the accommodation after guests leave in exchange for income.
“However, there are many who are not registered with council, do not pay commercial rates (commercial rates also substantially increase the fire services levy paid), do not comply with health inspections, do not pay licensing fees and do not have adequate insurance to cover paying short term guests.
“The cost to us for complying and running our business legally makes it unfair when competing with non-complying accommodation properties that do not have these expenses.”
The Taylors believe if unregulated accommodation properties were charged registration fees and commercial rates, the burden to other ratepayers would be reduced.
A council spokesperson said the State Government does not require the registration of these accommodation types.
Mrs Taylor said, “Once these properties are located and registered, renewing the registrations annually would provide quite a large increase to council’s annual revenue, benefiting all residents of the shire by creating consistency and conformity with regards to regulations.”

 

