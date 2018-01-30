Calling all art lovers

IF YOU love art, craft and being creative, volunteering at the Leongatha Gallery could provide a fantastic outlet for you.

The gallery is currently operated by a dedicated group of volunteers, but there is always room on the roster for more people.

Leongatha Art and Craft Society Inc treasurer and gallery volunteer Patricia Hill said the gallery committee was always happy to welcome new members or friends of the gallery.

She said becoming a member of the Leongatha Arts and Craft Society enables artists to exhibit and sell their work in the gallery, as well as volunteer.

Friends of the gallery are encouraged to volunteer as often as they like, from as little as a couple of hours a month.

Bev Krzyzanowski from Inverloch has been volunteering at the gallery for more than a year, and said the gallery was a lovely airy and bright place to work.

“I love all the various art and craft work that many different people contribute to the gallery. There are always different things to see when I come in,” she said.

“I always meet lovely people and the gallery has a very good team of volunteers.”

The gallery features the work of local artists and includes beautiful original paintings, woodwork including toys, felting and textile art.

“It is all handcrafted. Nothing is manufactured,” Patricia said.

“It is becoming very popular with visitors, especially from overseas, who want to take something away that reflects what this area is all about.

“Our handcrafted cards are among our biggest sellers.”

There is also a stunning selection of original prints on mat board, many featuring locally inspired landscapes.

The gallery is located on Michael Place, up the round steps and opposite the Leongatha post office.

“It is a good stop on the way to or from Wilsons Promontory,” Patricia said.

The Leongatha Painters Group and the South Gippsland Wood Turners are all under the Leongatha Gallery, and the members are always providing fresh pieces to display in the gallery.

The gallery is open weekdays, except Tuesday from 10am to 5pm and is open from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.