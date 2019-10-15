Calling artists and art lovers



DRIVING FORCE: Artist Janice Orchard with her painting Run, Dance, Play. She is secretary of the KernART Prize.

ARTISTS are once again invited to enter the KernART Prize with a total prize pool of more than $2000 available for the winning entries.

After a successful art show last year, the KernArt Prize is on again at the Kernot Community Hall on the Melbourne Cup weekend.

Since its inception just three years ago, there has been an amazing array of art on display from a high standard of experienced and respected artists vying for the three top prizes.

Beginning and emerging artists are encouraged to enter with a novice section. There is also a section for children’s art which has produced some budding artists over the years.

Open to artists of all abilities, the prize aims to bring together a community of art-loving and art-starting people from across, the Bass Coast, South Gippsland and beyond.

KernART is working with Bass Coast Health to raise funds for the children of people with mental health issues.

The profits raised by the art show will enable BCH to provide these local children with what they need to live a happier life supported by their peer groups whether it is through sporting activities, arts and crafts or music.

Entries can be made online at our website www.KernARTprize.com and all mediums are encouraged, including paintings, original prints, sculpture and photography.

Entries close on Friday, October 18. See our website for entry details and conditions.

There will be a ‘dress to impress’ grand opening on Friday, November 1, 7-9pm. Food and drink supplied. Entry is $20 per person with free entry to exhibiting artists.

The art show will be open to the public for a gold coin donation on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, 10am-3pm at the Kernot Community Hall, 1060 Loch-Kernot Road, Kernot.

For enquiries, phone the secretary Janice Orchard on 0419 301 363