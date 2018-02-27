Posted by brad

Celebrate The Hills Are Alive’s 10th anniversary

GRASSROOTS Victorian music festival mainstay The Hills Are Alive is blowing out 10 candles in 2018 and the venue, The Farm at Krowera, is once again set to become the heart of Australian music come March.

The three day music festival will be held from Friday, March 23 through to Sunday, March 25 at The Farm, 10 minutes from Loch Village and 20 minutes from Wonthaggi.

A festival curated by music lovers, for music lovers, the past 10 years has earned The Hills Are Alive a reputation for ahead of the curve line-ups and for discovering, promoting and creating a platform for Australian bands early on in their career.

After hosting the likes of Vance Joy, Courtney Barnett, Tash Sultana, SAFIA, Sticky Fingers and Amy Shark, the festival has established itself as a tastemaker’s paradise.

“We’d spend the whole year going to out to three to four gigs a week, arriving early, watching all the supports and then inviting the bands we loved to come and play on the Hill,” festival co-producer Aidan McLaren said.

“For us it didn’t matter if there were five people or 500 people there. If we loved the music and the show and thought the Hills community would love it, we’d invite them to play.”

To ring in the double digits, the Hills’ crew is inviting a gang of past Hills’ favourites and a bunch of new faces to The Farm in 2018.

So, forget Spotify. Forget iTunes. Here’s one hot as hell, algorithm-free line-up for lovers of good music: Alex the Astronaut, Ali Barter, Alice Ivy, Batts, The Bennies, Boat Show, Boo Seeka, Cool Out Sun, Dear Seattle, Dorsal Fins, DJ Safety, Fossil Fuel, Halcyon Drive, Heaps Good Friends, Horns of Leroy, Jackson Firebird (reunion show), Jakubi, Jamatar, Josh Cashman, Kim Churchill, Luca Brasi, Manchoir, Mike Waters, Playwrite (reunion show), Real Slinger, Remi (with full live band), Saskwatch, Thandi Phoenix, Theme Team, These New South Whales, Timberwolf, Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks, Ziggy Ramo and comedy acts till to be announced!

Before the bands, beers and sold-out crowds, The Hills Are Alive’s co-producers Aidan and Rhett McLaren could never have dreamed the hilly paddocks of their family farm would one day play host to some of the hottest acts in Australian music.

When it all started, you had to know someone to purchase a ticket. Twelve bands played for $100 each to just 330 ‘friends of friends’.

They danced, camped, shared drinks and built the foundations of the totally unique vibe that still exists today.

The Hills Are Alive has gone on to sell out every single show since.

“We’re so excited to be celebrating 10 years! The Hills’ community is made up of so many amazing people and we can’t wait to all gather on the Hill once more. We’ve got a few exciting things in-store for the anniversary edition so it’s going to be a particularly special Hills this year,” Rhett said.

A decade on, the festival still calls The Farm home. And while you no longer need an ‘in’ to get involved, true to their roots only 2500 tickets are up for grabs for their 10th anniversary bash.

Tickets also include three nights of free camping and the option to BYO alcohol. There are licensed bars onsite, including the infamous Edge of the World Bar that is literally perched on a cliff at the very edge of the site.

Aspiring Alice Ivy’s and These New South Whales wannabes can sing their hearts out in the notorious Mr Mooyagi karaoke tent, get bendy during yoga classes, have a mini boogie in the Tiny Dancer rave cave, play some ping pong or field games, or partake in the annual Gumboot Toss Competition for the chance to score the coveted winner’s trophy and tickets to the 2019 event.

And don’t forget, as the sun sets each evening, the whole festival pauses to gather atop the Hill to watch the sinking sun. How’s that for memory making.

To celebrate 10 years of The Hills Are Alive, for the next 10 weeks, the Hills’ team will be posting a weekly ‘Hills’ Flashback’ on our Facebook page, including some awesome highlights and memories from previous Hills events.

Past Hills’ goers are encouraged to share their own Hills’ photos, videos and memories as well, with a free double pass being given away each week.

Tickets are on sale now at thehillsarealive.com.au

Early bird tickets are $159, first release tickets are $179, second release tickets are $189 and final release tickets are $199, all plus booking fee.

The Hills Are Alive 2018 is an 18-plus event, however parents can bring their children. Children’s tickets are $99 plus booking fee for children aged 12 to 17, and under 12s are free. Families must complete the family registration process.

Pssst. People who have ‘The Farmer’s Secret Password’ will receive a $10 discount on every ticket.

There are less than 500 tickets left.