Celebrate the life of Geoffrey

The funeral of Geoffrey Harrison of Leongatha will he held at the Dakers Centre tomorrow at 1.30pm.

Geoffrey was a much loved husband of Mavis for 58 years and beloved father and father in law of Valerie and Mark, Bruce and Diane, Rodney and Louise.

He was also an adored ‘Pa’ to Zoee, April, Melissa, Bronte, Kylie, Jack, Wolfe and his great grandchildren.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gippsland Southern Service Palliative Care.

Envelopes will be available at the service.