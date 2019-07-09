Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 | Posted by

Celebrate the life of Geoffrey

The funeral of Geoffrey Harrison of Leongatha will he held at the Dakers Centre tomorrow at 1.30pm.
Geoffrey was a much loved husband of Mavis for 58 years and beloved father and father in law of Valerie and Mark, Bruce and Diane, Rodney and Louise.
He was also an adored ‘Pa’ to Zoee, April, Melissa, Bronte, Kylie, Jack, Wolfe and his great grandchildren.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gippsland Southern Service Palliative Care. 
Envelopes will be available at the service. 

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=29401

Posted by on Jul 9 2019. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added