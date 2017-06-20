Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

CFA recognises members of 60 years

LEONGATHA South CFA volunteer members Edwin Millett and Paul Norton celebrated 60 years of membership this month.
Both received special badges commemorating this achievement.
Paul and Edwin are the only original members in the fire brigade, since it opened in the early 1950s.
“I have fought many fires over the years with the odd accident here and there,” Edwin said.
“I’ve received a few badges during my time at the CFA to celebrate things like 30, 40 and 50 years with the brigade.
“It’s a bit of a social thing as well as serving the community.”
Paul Norton said things have changed immensely since the beginning of time at the Leongatha South CFA.
“I’ve been able to adapt to the new methods of being an organised team,” he said.
“I appreciate that the brigade team still acknowledges and recognises me.”

Good deeds: Leongatha South CFA members from left, operations officer Bill Alards, Edwin Millett, captain Hilco Zuidema, Paul Norton, Michael Landry and Gary Williams.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21666

Posted by on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added