Champion name for a champion horse

Jockey John Allen drives Keneda to the line to win the Doomben Cup on the weekend.

LONG TIME Leongatha residents Ken and Edna Johnston left behind an endearing legacy after their passing.

They were known as champions for their commitment to their family and to the community.

It seems like fate that their names should once again be in the limelight and its all thanks to a decision by their grandson to name a racehorse after them.

Mick Johnston used his grandparent’s first names to race the filly Kenedna a decision he made just a few months after his pop had died.

On Saturday that horse won her second Group 1 event when she raced home ahead of the field in the $750,000 Doomben Cup.

“My brother Stu is also in the horse and so is local Leongatha stock agent, Terry Ginnane, so she has strong connections back to my old home town,” Mick said.

It was also fate that the horse would race as Kenedna because that was not one of the names suggested initially by Mick’s syndicate of 10 mates.

“The racing authority knocked back our first suggestions so I said to Stu why don’t we name her after our grandparents. Kenedna has now won more than $2m in prizemoney and her value is worth even more as a brood mare now she has won two Group 1 races, two Group 2 and two Group 3 events.

“They were such great grandparents, I couldn’t have wished for better and it’s especially exciting to race a horse named after them.”

Kenedna was going to be retired just a year ago and sent to the breeding barn, but former trainer Darren Weir talked the syndicate out of it telling them she could win some big races.

It was a million dollar tip and Kenedna hasn’t stopped yet.

They now plan to race her in the P.J. O’Shea Stakes in a few weeks time in Brisbane and if she wins that around another $400,000 will drop into the tin.

No doubt Ken and Edna will be looking down with a smile as their grandkids raise a glass or two to them ever time Kenedna salutes the judge.