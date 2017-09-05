Posted by brad

Children feel at home at Kongwak primary

THERE are few schools like it in South Gippsland and that is the beauty of Kongwak Primary School.

With a small enrolment of 23, Kongwak primary offers a community feel where children did not get lost in the crowd and do not miss out on opportunities.

Kongwak primary is affiliated with Inverloch Primary School, and the schools share teachers and resources.

Kongwak students take part in activities and camps with Inverloch students, and every grade at Inverloch comes to Kongwak during the year to experience life at a true country school.

Two classes of mixed grades –Prep to Two and Three to Six – create a close knit setting.

Wendy Caple, principal of Kongwak and Inverloch primary schools, said every teacher at Kongwak undertakes a two-year rotation at Kongwak.

“Sometimes kids relate more to a quieter environment and it also gives them more individualised learning, so the kids who are bright in the younger classes can see what the older kids are doing, or if they are struggling, they can work at their own level rather than work to a grade level,” she said.

“The kids who come out of Kongwak are usually academically switched on and that is because they have the same teacher for two years in a row. There is a lot of research around that shows there are educational benefits to that.”

Grades Prep-Two teacher Jess Stone said children at Kongwak have many chances to learn about a breadth of topics.

“The children have lots of opportunity and it’s smaller and more intimate, so teachers have more one on one time with the students, so it’s a more family feel. The children get the extra attention here,” she said.

“Teachers get to know the kids really well and they get to know each other really well. There are days where the whole school plays together and has a game of tiggy.”

Specialist Spanish and Physical Education teachers from Inverloch visit, as does the Mobile Area Resource Centre library van.

Prep, One and Two students have just finished their swimming program at South Gippsland SPLASH in Leongatha, and the whole school enjoyed taking part in a multi-age day at Inverloch Primary School to celebrate Book Week.

Staff and students recently visited Enchanted Adventure Garden at Arthurs Seat on the Mornington Peninsula

In the grades Three to Six classroom, led by teacher Gabe Patterson, students shared what they love about Kongwak Primary School.

India likes heated lunches on Fridays during winter and the skipping program.

Alexis looks forward to cooking, while Shaye admires the school’s vegetable garden and chickens.

Isla loves having enough space in the playground to be able to run and play with gear from the sport shed.

Lucas said, “We share on the playground and everyone can go on the same playground.”

Potential new families are welcome to inspect Kongwak Primary School and consider the school for their children if they would benefit from a smaller school and more attention.