Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Children learn fire safety

MEMBERS of the Ruby CFA Darren Hardacre, Michel Guest and JJ Edmondson visited students at St Laurence’s Primary School in Leongatha last Thursday.

Ruby fire fighters demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers and special equipment.

The brigade’s Darren Hardacre explained fire safety procedures and taught students how to ‘stop, drop and roll’.

“I wish I could do this every day of my life,” student Sid said.

CFA fun: St Laurence’s Primary School students Amelia and Rachel borrowed the Ruby CFA members’ gear on Thursday.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21749

Posted by on Jun 27 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added