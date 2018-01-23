Circus set to soar

DAMIAN Syred is returning to South Gippsland next week with his sensational Circus Royale, a high-energy family show featuring a new generation of vibrant young performers.

The big top boasts Mexican stunt riders, international stars, Swiss clowns and unique acts hailing from university trained Australian youth.

The largest circus to tour Gippsland centres in 2018 will arrive in Leongatha on January 30, bringing with it the dangerous globe of death, motorcycle daredevils, acrobats and glamorous showgirls, magic illusions, spinning cubes, slinkies, contortionists, trapeze artists and Swiss clowns.

“Circus Royale is real circus, the way we remember it from our childhood. It’s big, it’s exciting, it’s funny and it’s wonderfully traditional family entertainment,” Mr Syred said.

Circus Royale will perform in Leongatha for two shows only on January 30 at 7pm and January 31 at 6pm with the big top set up next to the netball courts. Wonthaggi fans will also get to experience the magic, with the tent moving across to the Recreation Reserve for four shows across February 2 to 4.

“Celebrating 47 years of continuous touring under the big top, Leongatha is stop 3 on a state wide tour that will see the Circus Royale stage shows in most Victorian towns and villages,” Mr Syred said.

“The steel Globe of Death is four metres wide. Motorbikes are maneuvered around the cage at speeds of up to 80km/h. It’s nail-biting stuff. Siblings Brandon and Hugo Fernandez will risk their lives in the Globe of Death to put on a great show.”

Throw in a colourful ringmaster, acrobatic artistry, and tail wagging dogs, along with dancing horses, gorgeous girls and funny clowns.

In another 2018 first, Circus Royal presents Magique, Mr Syred and girls with attitude showcasing their larger-than-life Las Vegas-style illusions.

For booking contact 0410 669 253 or visit www.circusroyale.com.au Tickets are also sold at tent ticket office on circus site from 10am each performance day.