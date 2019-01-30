Clinic inspires future netballers

New skills: young netballers Kiahra Maloney, Ruby Morris and Alannah Tonello had a great day learning about the game from Vixens goaler Tegan Philip on Thursday in Wonthaggi.

MELBOURNE Vixens goaler Tegan Philip travelled to Wonthaggi to inspire the next generation of netball greats on Thursday.

Despite the heat, a fantastic turnout of 60 netballers aged between eight and 14 years old took part in the clinic.

The clinic – run by Netball Victoria – included drills to focus on shooting, defending, passing and footwork, and was an opportunity to get more young people interested in the sport before the start of the 2019 season.

The clinic ran from 2.30pm until 5pm, and children took part in some modified game play to finish off the program.

“There are a lot of local clubs and we are trying to increase participation,” Netball Victoria eastern region coordinator Megan Avery said.

“The clinic is a first for Wonthaggi and it was sponsored by RACV.

Wonthaggi Power coach Bec Wright said the clinic was a fantastic opportunity for young netballers.

“It was good to see so many children keen on netball. It was a great opportunity to give it a try and it was a bit exciting to have Tegan from the Vixens come down as well,” she said.

Some of the participants reported they enjoyed playing netball because it’s a chance to have fun with old and new friends, and learn new skills.

Wonthaggi and District Netball Association will be hosting a registration and new members’ fun day on February 9.