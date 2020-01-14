Posted by brad

Close shave for Heppell

BE BRAVE, SHAVE: Dyson Heppell sans his famous dreadlocks, but his girlfriend Kate Turner was happy with the new haircut.

DYSON Heppell, Leongatha’s favourite son (along with Roughie, of course), has shaved off his famous locks in favour of a close-cropped new do.

It seems like an extreme move, but certainly for a good cause: vital funds for Wildlife Victoria and the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund to help out with effects of the East Gippsland fires.

Leading up the shave last Friday, the Essendon captain had already raised $285,000.

That figure continues to rise.

For Dyson, the affects of the fires are close enough to home.

In the lead up to the shave he said: “Sending all of my love and support to all of the communities who have been impacted by the bush fires. In light of this the mop is finally coming off to raise as much as we can.”

Donations can be made to: gf.me/u/xap4gh