Commodore’s Cup excites the sailors

RACING on December 16 for the yacht club’s Commodore’s Cup race three and four had something for everyone.

Race three consisted of two triangles and a windward return, with shifty wind coming out of the north west.

With 15 boats on the water the race started on time at 11 in the morning and consisted of three laps around the course. In Division 2 the monohulls had some tight racing with Matt Kiely and Toby Leppin tussling for the lead. In the end it was a close finish with Matt getting over the line first with Toby hot on his tail and Steve Horton coming in third making up a trifecta of Impulses taking the podium places.

In Division 1, Rob McNair to snuck over the line with 1st place honours and Pete Kiely coming in second with Shaun Freeman in third place.

Race 4 had weather for everyone, with a brisk 12 knot breeze getting boats around the course and a good rate of knots. The rain came in, the wind picked up and then died off, with the last leg of the race turning into a drifter.

Pete Keily came in through in first place after trailing for most of the race, with Shaun Freeman coming in second and Rob McNair third.

In division 2 Toby Leppin beat Folkert and Sara Janssen on handicap with Matt Kiely coming through in third place.

Racing in the rain had smiles on everyone’s faces with all agreeing that next time the Officer of the Day needed to organise the wind to stay in at least until the last boat made it over the line.

Sailing is held at the South Gippsland Yacht Club every Sunday with races starting at 11am.

This year the Boat Shed is running training courses for beginner sailors, going from January 2-5. Tackers 1, 2 and 3 courses will be run for kids aged 7 -12, with training for older beginners sailors also available on the larger Pacer boats.

For more information visit the SGYC website (www.sgycinverloch.com.au) or head over to the boatshed website (https://theboatshed.net.au/inverloch/) for more details.