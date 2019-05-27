Posted by brad

Community issues on agenda in Leongatha

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien with Grade 6 students at Leongatha Primary School.

EVERYTHING from community bus services to superheros was on the agenda when Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien took his office on the road to the Leongatha district.

Mr O’Brien had a number of meetings with constituents who raised issues including local community bus services, public transport, roads, the South Gippsland Shire and planning rules.

Mr O’Brien also addressed Grade 6 students at Leongatha Primary School as part of their studies into democracy and civics.

“What an intelligent group of kids we have at Leongatha Primary! I was impressed at their knowledge of our system of government and also the questions they asked me,” he said.

“Our state schools do a great job and I think there should be more civics education to increase understanding of our political system, but these grade sixers are already in a good place.”

Mr O’Brien also visited South Gippsland Specialist School which was in the midst of Superhero Day.

“While I didn’t come wearing a cape there were some great smiles on the faces of the students and it was an important discussion with principal Heather Braden, deputy principal Tania Pell and school council president Tenielle Bentley,” he said.

“There are so many families that struggle with education for children with a disability and South Gippsland Specialist School is another that’s doing a great job for our region.”

Mr O’Brien also had appointments around the district at Hallston, Berrys Creek and Leongatha South where topics of conversation included the ongoing dry conditions, wind farms and local community initiatives.

“I was also privileged to attend the 100th birthday celebration of Vera Thomas at Alchera House in Korumburra,” he said.

“What a trooper Vera is and it was a pleasure to share her birthday party with her family and friends.”