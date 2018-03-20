Corbisiero chimes in with Woolamai double

JOCKEY Matt Corbisiero must be wishing there were more meetings to come at Woolamai, as the popular rider finished with a double on Saturday afternoon.

It was the final meeting for the picnic racing season at the Woolamai and Corbisiero made the most of opportunity with wins on Cranbourne trained horses Show Bella and Barley Mo.

The first race of the afternoon was taken out by Delightful Spirit, that scored comfortably and is starting to build a strong form line for Mornington trainer Peter White.

Race two provided a ripper finish as promising sprinter Ten Times led the field except at the finish line, narrowly denying Mornington trainer Rebecca Waymouth a training double.

Caitlin King on Heres To Saturday had other ideas and bided her time before setting about intervening with her own agenda.

When the gaps opened up with 100 metres to go, Heres To Saturday pounced on the lead to score narrowly in the in the shadows of the winning post.

The third race on the card saw Matt Corbisiero bring up the first of his winning doubles, with Show Bella getting the judges nod in a three way photo.

Race four proved fruitful for Bendigo jockey Toby Lake, picking up the ride on the Cranbourne trained You Wan Sum and guiding the four year old to the easiest of wins.

The fifth on the programme saw a return to form for former Woolamai Cup winner Keep Happy.

Trained at Mornington by Rebecca Waymouth, mum Debbie was entrusted as usual with the race day reins and decided to remove luck from the equation by employing catch me if you can tactics from the start.

Keep Happy was able to hold sway up the home straight and hung on to score by just under a length.

The day’s final event went to another Cranbourne trained horse Barley Mo.

While hot and windy conditions prevailed throughout the day, it failed to detract from a quality six race card.

The Woolamai Trainer and Horse of the Year awards went right to the wire, with Rebecca Waymouth and Troy Kilgower from Sale dead heating for first place in the trainer’s title, while Barley Mo was able to seal the Horse of the Year for connections by winning the last race.

Trainer Rachael Cunningham has done a terrific job of producing a picket fence form line with Barley Mo and can look forward to further wins with the six year old mare.

The Woolamai Jockey of the Year title went to Courtney Pace, with the Bendigo rider able to add further silverware to the mantelpiece after another stellar season.

There have been many highlights from the race club’s six meetings to date with dramatic finishes and near dead heats common.

The lowlight has been two occasions whereby riders have fallen with disaster being narrowly and fortunately averted.

There has been a swag of riding doubles and trebles to entertain racegoers, amongst them Dani Walker and Dylan Dean, local jockey Sophie Logan and on Saturday Matt Corbisiero all chiming in with two winners at one meeting.

Caitlin King showed how it was done with a winning treble earlier in the season and continues to take giant strides in her career.

Courtney Pace also produced three wins on Woolamai Cup Day, including the Cup in a riding display that captured the essence of victory.

While the picnic racing season still has several meetings to go at other tracks, Woolamai can lay claim to another highly successful year which is due largely to its volunteers.

Race club secretary Bev Carmichael summed it up perfectly, “We are delighted that the planning, ideas implemented and hard work has come to fruition. This is reflected in our racing which goes from strength to strength and crowd numbers continue to rise. Already we are looking forward to the next picnic racing season.”