Council CEO seeks a new contract

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council CEO Tim Tamlin wishes to continue in the role.

* South Gippsland Shire Council CEO Tim Tamlin. Photo: Foons Photographics.

He has advised mayor Cr Don Hill that he wishes to seek a third contract once his current contract expires on June 24 this year.

Councillors are expected to debate whether to re-appoint Mr Tamlin or advertise the position when they meet in a closed session following the next council meeting on Wednesday, February 27.

Mr Tamlin said he was seeking re-appointment as he had enjoyed his time at South Gippsland.

That was despite the appointment of a municipal monitor by the Victorian Government to watch over council, following concerns about its operations. Mr Tamlin did not believe his re-appointment would be affected by the monitor’s appointment.

“It’s more of a council dynamic,” he said.

Mr Tamlin said council was now a “high performing organisation” and he wants “to keep the momentum going”.

“We have exciting projects ahead, such as the shared services proposal, Bair Street and the rail trail extension,” he said.

He said he enjoyed working at a regional level and advancing South Gippsland’s policies, saying council was leading the Gippsland Tracks and Trails Strategy funded by the Federal Government some 18 months ago.

Mr Tamlin cited among his achievements attracting grants, implementing a priority projects framework that has attracted more than $150 million of investment into the shire, and working towards the shared services proposal with other councils. A business case for the shared services could come before council’s March meeting.

Mr Tamlin joined council in 2009 and has completed two, five year contracts. The length of any new contract would be negotiated with council.

“When I arrived at SGSC, it had been borrowing money to fund its operational expenses. Not only was this unsustainable in the long term, it also reduced the capacity of council to invest in capital works,” he said.

“I immediately started working on a strategy to turn this situation around and 10 years later we have one of the most financially sustainable councils in regional Victoria.”

Mr Tamlin said before he joined council, it had an incredibly high staff turnover after having several different CEOs in a short period of time.

“Staff were understandably unsettled and morale was through the floor. I brought positivity and trust to the organisation and I think that the rewards are there for all to see,” he said.

“Despite a very tumultuous time in the political arm of council, the organisation continues to function at a very high level with turnover around industry standard and terrific levels of staff engagement.

“I feel that the staff trust me and my leadership, and work with me to achieve great things for our community.”

Mr Tamlin also championed projects with regional significance such as the NBN rollout to South Gippsland, mobile telecommunications blackspots in South Gippsland and most recently the VicTrack negotiations, which he ended up managing personally.

“I’m actively involved in regional bodies such as Destination Gippsland and work tirelessly for the betterment of South Gippsland and its residents,” he said.

“With my background in road building, I think one of my greatest strengths is being able to chat to anyone, whether they’re the Premier or a grader driver.”