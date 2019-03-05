Posted by brad

Council to test market for new CEO

On the ball: South Gippsland Shire Council CEO Tim Tamlin (centre) during last Wednesday’s council meeting.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council CEO Tim Tamlin hopes councillors did not let any personal gripes influence their decision to not immediately re-appoint him to the role.

Council last Wednesday voted to advertise the position of chief executive officer of council instead of re-appointing Mr Tamlin, who had said he wanted to continue in the role.

Mr Tamlin confirmed he would apply when applications opened.

Council’s decision contributed to the resignation of councillors Jim Fawcett and Lorraine Brunt last Thursday.

His current contract expires on June 24 this year. His current contract is his second five year contract with council.

The Star asked Mr Tamlin if he was concerned any councillors could have been influenced by personal thoughts in making their decision.

He said, “I would hope that would not be the case. The councillors should evaluate my performance in accordance with my adopted performance requirements.”

In a closed meeting last Wednesday, council resolved to advertise the position of chief executive officer.

Mayor Cr Don Hill said of council’s decision, “When Tim arrived the organisation was in a bit of a mess.

“Several CEOs had come and gone in a short period of time and South Gippsland Shire Council was not well regarded.

“Mr Tamlin has done an excellent job getting the administration and finances into good shape.

“At this stage though, council is looking at a change in direction. As a result, the council has decided to advertise the position to test the market. We would, of course, welcome an application from Mr Tamlin.

“It could take anything up to six months to decide on a CEO for the period beyond 24 June.

“Given Mr Tamlin’s record, this was not a decision that the council has taken lightly. As always, we have to make decisions based on what we consider best for the future of South Gippsland.”

Mr Tamlin said he had not been completely told of the “change in direction” the mayor referred to before last Wednesday. Last Thursday he spoke to Cr Hill about it.

Mr Tamlin said, “He talked about working more closely with him and the council to progress their priorities. I thought I had been doing that already.”

Cr Hill told The Star the change of direction entailed dealing with rising population growth and digital disruption, developing a stronger tourism industry and small scale intensive agriculture, having an open for business approach, improving productivity such as through shared services with other councils – which council is already working towards -, rebuilding community trust and improving council’s governance.

“The CEO is welcome to apply and at the end of the day, if he’s the best candidate, then the best candidate will get the job,” Cr Hill said.

The CEO said his role was to enact the projects listed within the Council Plan and said based on the latest Organisational Performance Report at last Wednesday’s council meeting, all the aspirations in the Council Plan were being achieved or on track, apart from a branding strategy which was delayed due to awaiting a decision by an external party, Destination Gippsland.

“I would say 100 percent yes that I was progressing the Council Plan but there are some ideas there that I am yet to understand,” Mr Tamlin said, referring to the change of direction the mayor sought.

He said would give “100 percent to the position right up until the 24th of June”.

Council will engage a recruitment agency to find a new CEO.