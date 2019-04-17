Posted by brad

Councillor Jeremy Rich charged with drugs, firearms offences

In court: Cr Jeremy Rich has been charged with drug and firearms offences.

THE turmoil engrossing South Gippsland Shire Council has deepened, after Cr Jeremy Rich was charged with drug trafficking and possession, and firearm offences.

At a file hearing at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday), Cr Rich was charged with cultivating and trafficking cannabis of a commercial quantity, possessing cannabis, possessing cocaine, and trafficking and possessing ecstasy.

Cr Rich was also charged with possessing a .22 rifle and a shotgun without holding a licence.

He was arrested after police raided his Walkerville property on Monday.

Cr Rich, 45, was arrested along with a Walkerville man, 34, and a Brunswick man, 50. The 34 year old also faced Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis, along with other drug and firearm offences.

Cr Rich was released on bail and the matter is due to return to court at a later date.

Until then, he must report to Malvern Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6am and 9pm, and reside at his home address in Malvern.

He must also surrender passports and not have contact with witnesses or the co-accused.

Cr Rich was remanded to Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on July 11, 2019 at 9.30am.

Council’s future is on the line after the Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek gave council 28 days to explain why it should not be sacked following the recommendation of municipal monitor Peter Stephenson, in the wake of his concerns about council’s ability to govern.